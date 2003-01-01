2003 Audi A4

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

One look at this AUDI A4 3.0 CABRIOLET and you will just know, this is your ride. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 71,782 miles, you can feel confident that this A4 3.0 CABRIOLET is in prime condition. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped AUDI A4 3.0 CABRIOLET. Compare and see for yourself. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Penrose! Encontrar el coche usado correcto puede crear algunos dolores de cabeza reales cuando el kilometraje es un factor. A sólo 71,782 millas, puede tener la confianza de que este Accord está en óptimas condiciones. El manejo de precisión que la afinada suspensión deportiva da, enderezara incluso la mas torcida de las carreteras. Todas las mejores opciones automaticas, de conveniencia y de seguridad están disponibles en este Honda Accord totalmente equipado. Compare y vea por usted mismo. El camino ha sido muy bueno para éste y todo está en buenas condiciones de funcionamiento. Sin daño exterior significativo, éste se ha mantenido en forma de calidad en los últimos años. El interior de un vehículo usado puede tomar los golpes más duros, pero por la condición de éste ha sido bien cuidado. ¿Quiere un AutoCheck? ¡No hay problema! Suministramos un informe gratuito con todos nuestros vehículos. El precio que hemos fijado es muy por debajo de (libro de valores) BLUE BOOK, por lo que definitivamente no va a durar mucho. Los compradores en efectivo Bienvenido, ¡Entrar y hacer un trato! ¡Estamos ubicados a pocos minutos de Penrose! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Keyless, Mileage: 71,782 mi $6,950

