Ad #4607078
2002 Acura RSX Acura RSX Type S

For Sale in Travelers Rest, SC  - 11/6/17
True RSX Type S, clean title, 133k original miles, no major body damage only very minor dings, paint is in good condition. The check engine light is on due to the throttle body and starter needs to be replaced. Runs smoothly. Text for pictures or questions. Text only., Color: Other, Drive Type: 2WD, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Transmission: Manual, Mileage: 133,000 mi, Engine model: Acura RSX Type S, Engine Size: 2.0, Doors: 4 Airbag, Fog Lights, Immobilizer, Air Conditioning: Manual, Stereo, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Leather Upholstery, Power Windows, Power Steering, Alloy Wheels, Sun Roof $3,500
