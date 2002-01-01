Marketplace Vehicles

2002 Honda 2002 Honda Recon TRX250ES

For Sale in Burgettstown, PA
Red 2002 Honda Recon TRX250 ES 2wd - For Sale - Electric shift starts runs and drives fine. Well cared for. garage kept, Just used once in a while, fluids just change, synthetic oil in engine. Clear Title in hand. MUST GO ASAP! PM me with interest!
1st $1,250 Cash Takes it!

New rear SWAMP LITE ATV MUD TIRES
New Ignition Key Switch for
New Headlights high output bulbs
New Swisher V-Bar Tire ATV Chains still in box
New POWER SHIFT CONTROL MOTOR
New SHIFT ANGLE SENSOR
New Trailer hitch mount with 1-7/8" Trailer Hitch Ball
New FRONT & REAR BRAKE SHOES - still in box
New AGM BATTERY

Recon ES Owner's Manual Dealership Pack

Might even have other items for it im forgetting. Just bought a larger 4x4 $1,250
