Laelaps Canine Detection and Training, LLC Dog training in Asheville, NC.

Laelaps Canine Detection and Training, LLC
Services in Swannanoa, NC  -  7/7/17
Laelaps Canine offers dog training in and around Asheville. We offer in-home visits were we will work with you and your dog personally, ensuring you are left with the knowledge to effectively train your dog. Visit our website: www.laelapscanine.com and give us a call so we can set up a free evaluation!
828-575-6299
