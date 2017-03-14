Greenscape Landscaping RETAINING WALLS
Greenscape landscaping and retaining walls
Services in Marshall, NC - 3/14/17
Landscaping, Design and Installation. Ponds, and water features. All types of rock, and stone work. Retaining walls. Land clearing. New lawns. Grading. Tree work. Spring and Fall clean ups. Pressure washing. Custom decks. Any of your other lawn and landscaping needs. Retaining walls come with a lifetime GUARANTEE!! We fix driveway and drainage issues. 5% of ALL service will be donated to Breast Cancer Awareness. Call for a FREE estimate.
828-713-0100