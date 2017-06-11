Wedding/Event Florist & Decorator
Decor And More By B Elise
Services in Lyman, SC - 11/6/17
Services in Lyman, SC - 11/6/17
Floral Arrangement Packages
$195 Basic Package
$385 Super Package
$475 Super Plus Package
I have lots of options available. All my creations are custom made. Prices vary and a 50% deposit is due upfront. I can have orders ready 1-2 weeks prior to your wedding or event. I offer same day delivery & set up for $25 in Upstate South Carolina only. I also make wedding favors starting at $20 for a dozen.
$195 Basic Package
$385 Super Package
$475 Super Plus Package
I have lots of options available. All my creations are custom made. Prices vary and a 50% deposit is due upfront. I can have orders ready 1-2 weeks prior to your wedding or event. I offer same day delivery & set up for $25 in Upstate South Carolina only. I also make wedding favors starting at $20 for a dozen.
8644310699