River Side Senior Living
Services in Hickory, NC - 8/24/17
Offers senior accommodations for independent living in Hickory area.
Furnished bedroom (private or semi-private) with TV, dining area, meals prepared & served by staff, housekeeping & laundry service provided by staff, medications supervised by staff.
Affordable monthly rates!
