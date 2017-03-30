Relocating to the area, need rental!
Wanted in Asheville, NC - 3/30/17
Will be relocating to the Asheville area in just a few weeks.
Looking for a property to rent 20 to 30 miles around Asheville.
Ideal would be a small house on a large piece of land.
Bringing animals with me so landowner must be OK with temporary outside enclosures that will be built on the property.
Very serious inquiry. CONTACT
