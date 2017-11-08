3/2 Modern Home wanted in quiet location.
Wanted in Hickory, NC - 8/11/17
Responsible, retired, married couple seeks rental upgrade by winter. Guaranteed income and perfect 3-year NC rental record. Central air-heat, 1400+ sq ft, fireplace, attached enclosed garage, internet friendly, no pets, long-term lease, around $1000 month. Include lawn service if large lot. No apts, condos, townhouses, mobile homes, or duplexes. Wish to avoid costly credit apps! Can pay extra in advance to get what we want. CONTACT