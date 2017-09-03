Housemate wanted for all inclusive rent.
For Rent in Leicester, NC - 3/9/17
The house is very nice with large kitchen and living room and dinning room.. Has a huge deck and patio. Also a nice yard.. Has all top of the line appliances. I am looking for someone that is drug free,clean, and respectful. Someone that works normal day time hours. That has a steady employment and can pay rent on time. I want to not only be housemates but friends. I have 2 rooms for options one is medium size and one is very large.. You would have access to all the common areas. It's a great place, very nice in a quiet area its very peaceful.. All I expect is to keep it clean.. If you have questions call ask for Keith. $600 / Month