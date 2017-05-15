Roommate needed for 1/BR apartment
For Rent in Hickory, NC - 5/15/17
25. Looking for someone to share expenses with. Preferably female and someone who communicates well.
Don't worry I'm gay. Apartment is located in a small community area. Neighbors are young and smoker-friendly. I don't have any pets. It would probably help us both if you didn't either. Text me so we can get to know each other before you move in! $180 / Month
Don't worry I'm gay. Apartment is located in a small community area. Neighbors are young and smoker-friendly. I don't have any pets. It would probably help us both if you didn't either. Text me so we can get to know each other before you move in! $180 / Month