Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4574085
MARKETPLACE Real Estate Land Buncombe County Northwest
View Similar Ads

NORTHWEST!

Jim Buff Realty
For Sale in Asheville, NC  -  5/24/17
LEICESTER! .60 acres, great commercial lot, tremendous visibility, partially wooded, commercial zoning, MLS#3259943, $75,000! www.jimbuff.com, CALL JIM BUFF CRS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310

LEICESTER! Gorgeous views from this 1.59 acre lot, spectacular long range views, perfect for your dream home or vacation home, MLS#3220412, $39,900! www.jimbuff.com, CALL JIM BUFF CRS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310

NORTHWEST! .57 acre beautiful building lot in nice area of newer homes private paved road, off frame modular considered, MLS#3251127, $32,900! www.jimbuff.com, CALL JIM BUFF CRS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310

NORTHWEST!.49 acre beautiful building lot in nice area of newer homes private paved road, off frame modular considered, MLs$3251127, $29,900! www.jimbuff.com, CALL JIM BUFF CRS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310

NORTHWEST! .57 acre lot in established development, private paved road, off frame modulars considered, MLS#3260347 $19,500! www.jimbuff.com, CALL JIM BUFF CRS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310 CONTACT
828-771-2310
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links