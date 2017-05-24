NORTHWEST!
Jim Buff Realty
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 5/24/17
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 5/24/17
LEICESTER! .60 acres, great commercial lot, tremendous visibility, partially wooded, commercial zoning, MLS#3259943, $75,000! www.jimbuff.com, CALL JIM BUFF CRS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310
LEICESTER! Gorgeous views from this 1.59 acre lot, spectacular long range views, perfect for your dream home or vacation home, MLS#3220412, $39,900! www.jimbuff.com, CALL JIM BUFF CRS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310
NORTHWEST! .57 acre beautiful building lot in nice area of newer homes private paved road, off frame modular considered, MLS#3251127, $32,900! www.jimbuff.com, CALL JIM BUFF CRS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310
NORTHWEST!.49 acre beautiful building lot in nice area of newer homes private paved road, off frame modular considered, MLs$3251127, $29,900! www.jimbuff.com, CALL JIM BUFF CRS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310
NORTHWEST! .57 acre lot in established development, private paved road, off frame modulars considered, MLS#3260347 $19,500! www.jimbuff.com, CALL JIM BUFF CRS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310 CONTACT
828-771-2310