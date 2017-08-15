Marketplace Vehicles

LEICESTER!

Jim Buff Realty
For Sale in Asheville, NC  -  8/15/17
.60 acres, great commercial lot, tremendous visibility, partially wooded, commercial zoning, MLS#3259943, $75,000!
LEICESTER! Gorgeous views from this 1.59 acre lot, spectacular long range views, perfect for your dream home or vacation home, MLS#3220412, $39,900! www.jimbuff.com, CALL JIM BUFF CRS, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310 CONTACT
828-771-2310
