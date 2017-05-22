West Asheville downtown house AVAILABLE NOW!
Awesome little house on a quiet street, 2 minutes walking distance from Haywood Rd, close to Urban Orchard, Taco Billy, and the soon-to-open Archetype Brewing. Gas heat and hardwood floors. Large kitchen with gas range, granite counter tops and large pantry. Front yard and fenced in back yard, both with plenty of sun. 2+ car driveway. Move in ASAP! $1100 security deposit secures the lease. Cats and dogs ok with $200 pet fee. $1,100 / Month