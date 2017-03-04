Quiet Cabin Retreat $950/month
For Rent in Leicester, NC - 4/3/17
Tenant pays Electric- Non-Smoking
Newly built (completed October 2015). Approx 450 sq ft - 1BR/1BA
30+acres Beautiful views with hiking trails and pond on property.
Security deposit $950 and first month's rent due upon signing of lease.
Pet friendly ($150 pet deposit w/ 2 pet limit).
Stackable washer/dryer unit, 4-burner stove/oven, and refrigerator/freezer furnished.
Bathroom has shower (no tub).
Baseboard heat.
Less than 20 miles to downtown Asheville.
references and $25 application fee will be required. $950 / Month
Newly built (completed October 2015). Approx 450 sq ft - 1BR/1BA
30+acres Beautiful views with hiking trails and pond on property.
Security deposit $950 and first month's rent due upon signing of lease.
Pet friendly ($150 pet deposit w/ 2 pet limit).
Stackable washer/dryer unit, 4-burner stove/oven, and refrigerator/freezer furnished.
Bathroom has shower (no tub).
Baseboard heat.
Less than 20 miles to downtown Asheville.
references and $25 application fee will be required. $950 / Month