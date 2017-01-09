Marketplace Vehicles

Older two bedroom home for rent

For Rent in Greenville, SC  -  9/1/17
Approximately one acre of fenced in yard.

Hookups for refrigerator, stove, and washer/dryer.

Great privacy. Well away from road.

Rent $700/month. Deposit $700.

Indoor pet allowed with $300 pet deposit and $50/month pet rent.

Indoor pet requires written approval of landlord

Located near White Horse Rd., not far from Tanglewood Babtist Church.

Contact Haskell at 864-293-1189 for more information. Can text this number as well. $700 / Month
