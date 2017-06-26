Charming 3 BD/2BA Home near Biltmore Village available July 1.
Three Bedroom, 2 bathroom home minutes from Biltmore Village. Available July 1. 1180 sq ft, with off street parking under carport and ample backyard on a quiet street. Extra bonus room could be 4th bedroom, office, or studio. Brand new bathroom just added. Washer/dryer on site, electric heat and a/c, gas range, cable ready, hardwoods throughout, lots of light. 5 minute walk to ART bus line, 7 minutes to downtown. Children welcome. Cable ready. Pets considered (with deposit and cleaning fee).
$1500 per month + utilities (water included with rent), 12 month lease. $1500 security/damage deposit. Seeking non-smoking tenants with solid references. Reply back with a little information about family/roommates, pets, jobs, etc. and to schedule viewing. By appointment only. $1,500 / Month
