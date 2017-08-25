4 bedroom home in Candler
For Rent in Candler, NC - 8/25/17
Wonderful 2300 sq. ft. home conveniently located in Candler, only minutes from West Asheville and Downtown. 4 bedroom, 2 baths situated on 3/4 acre. Fenced in back yard, covered front porch and large deck in the back. Master bedroom has its own den/sitting area and bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Huge kitchen, dining room, living room and den. Located on a quiet, dead end road. Pets considered with pet deposit. This is a nice, quiet neighborhood. I am looking for the right renter that will be respectful to the surrounding neighbors, no drugs, partying or excessive noise. No multi-families considered. $1,800 / Month