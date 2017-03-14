Marketplace Vehicles

Ad #4559206
MARKETPLACE Real Estate Houses Unfurnished Houses
3 bedroom, 3 bathroom.

Paid rentals.
For Rent in Greenville, SC  -  3/14/17
Private, newer house, with attached garage, fenced and level back yard, community swimming pool, beautiful home inside and out, newer appliances, stainless steel smooth top self cleaning range, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel microwave oven, stainless steel double door refrigerator, central air conditioning and central heat, newer carpeting throughout the house. Great location! Close to good shopping, great restaurants and new movie theater. Only 10 minutes to downtown Greenville. Great family area. Greenville/ Easly, on quiet cul-de-sac, safe for children. $1,395 / Month Call Nancy.
561-350-5451
