2 bedroom, 1 bathroom.
For Rent in Asheville, NC - 6/27/17
Lots of amenities. Mud room with washer. Central air and oil heating.Extra room with low ceiling. Screened in front porch with swing, back porch, covered car port, large 2.5 acre yard with lots of room for playing, garden area,clothes line, fire pit area, two utility buildings, wooded area, picnic table and more. Berries and fruit trees are on property as well. Lots of trees. Located within walking distance to Asheville outlet mall, food, grocery and convenience store, yet very private. Approximately two miles from arboretum and blue ridge parkway. Great neighborhood for families. Must be able to show credit score report of 650 score or better, free from credit karma, with recent date and pass a background check. Animals ok when approved. Open house Thursday, June 29th. Call for appointment and directions. $1,500 / Month