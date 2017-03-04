Marketplace Vehicles

MARKETPLACE Real Estate Houses Buncombe County Northwest
NORTHWEST!

Jim Buff Realty
For Sale in Asheville, NC  -  4/3/17
5 private wooded hilltop acres surrounds this 2 BR, 2.5 bath home, gorgeous setting, lovely views, huge great room, 2-story rock FP (gas logs), HOME WARRANTY, office, MLS#3154545, $259,000! www.jimbuff.com CALL JIM BUFF, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310

3 BR, 2 bath well built home, 1.15 wooded acres, HOME WARRANTY, office, private w/nicely landscaped yard, unfinished basement, call James Mullis @ 338-8585, MLS#3249598, $257,000! www.jimbuff.com CALL JIM BUFF, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310

Very nice 3 BR, 2 Bath home on 1.59 acre lot, HOME WARRANTY, Master BR w/walk-in closet & study, MLS#3266579, $165,000! www.jimbuff.com CALL JIM
BUFF, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (828) 771-2310 CONTACT
828-771-2310
