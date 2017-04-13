huge completely remodeled 3br/2bth singlewide with views, in a secured pet and kid friendly park
For Sale in Leicester, NC - 4/13/17
gorgeous pretty private SW in a great community with security cameras and landlord on premises, gorgeous views, laid back country living, amazing neighbors, eclectic community with large lots, off street parking, washer and dryer hookups, newly remodeled, bar, built in shelves, AC, fireplace, open floor plan, community gardens, and farm.All we have left to do is floors and windows! asking 17,500 as is, or $21,500 once finished or owner financed with half down. $260/mth lot rent includes water, septic and garbage pick up at your driveway. 5mins from elementary school. CALLS ONLY! $17,500 21,500