Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4588084
MARKETPLACE Real Estate Houses Buncombe County East
View Similar Ads

5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms.

For Sale in Asheville, NC  -  7/31/17
Beautiful spacious 4576 sq.ft. home, including mother in law set up on the first level. Full kitchen, laundry room, all doors are 3' opening, easy access. 3 stories high, great walk in closets, large master bedroom with large on suite, stone face on first two floors, cement work siding on the top floors. Winter views, approximately .8 acres, 3 car garage, massive front and back covered porches, with cement floor. Custom built and designed. $770,000
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links