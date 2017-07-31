5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms.
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 7/31/17
Beautiful spacious 4576 sq.ft. home, including mother in law set up on the first level. Full kitchen, laundry room, all doors are 3' opening, easy access. 3 stories high, great walk in closets, large master bedroom with large on suite, stone face on first two floors, cement work siding on the top floors. Winter views, approximately .8 acres, 3 car garage, massive front and back covered porches, with cement floor. Custom built and designed. $770,000