Online Only Auction 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1600+ Sq Ft Home

Brooks Auction

in Anderson, SC

Online Only Auction. Home is currently occupied, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPENT. Home can be viewed at property preview on April 25th from 3pm-5pm or by appointment only. Price shown is opening bid for the property and in no way reflects what the home will sell for. Bidding begins on April 25th and will begin ending on May 2nd.

Check out this great 1 Owner Home. Great investment property or for a first time home buyer. This older 1600+ Sq Ft 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is located in the Evergreen Hills area of Anderson. It is conveniently located to access Pearman Dairy Rd and is only 1 mile from Westside High School. Roofing was replaced 5 years ago and the HVAC was replaced 2 years ago. The appliances in the home are somewhat dated, some of the wiring has been updated as well. Per the owner, there were some active termites under the home. The home has since been treated and buyer will receive a CL-100. Property has had one owner since 1957. Lot is 0.3 acres and there is a nice front and back yard.

Auction conducted by Brooks Auction Services. We are sole representative of the seller. Buyer or buyers agent to verify all facts regarding the property including but not limited to square footage and condition of home. Terms of auction will be property selling AS IS and WHERE IS, no contingencies and 45 day closing (or sooner of buyer would like). Title has been research by Bradley K Richardson of Anderson and title insurance can be purchased on this property. 2% co-op fee paid to realtors who act as buyers agents for the winning bidder. 10% buyers premium added to bid price of winning bidder. CONTACT Auction

