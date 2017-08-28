Marketplace Vehicles

Office Space-prime location

J&J Equipment Rentals
For Rent in Greer, SC  -  8/28/17
2,000 sqft. of prime office space available. Conveniently located behind the QT at the corner of Wade Hampton Blvd and N Buncombe Rd.
Ample parking space provided with additional room inside a fenced-in lot available.
Call for pricing and a tour. Ask for Amy. CONTACT
434-724-4593
