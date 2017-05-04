2 Plots & Vaults. Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hendersonville, NC.
For Sale in Hendersonville, NC - 4/5/17
2 Plots in the Veteran's Section of Forest Lawn Cemetery (near the main drive & sidewalk) and 2 Concrete-sealed vaults. Current value is over $6K. Will sell for $5,100.00 & we will pay the transfer fee.
Beautiful location, but we no longer reside in WNC. The kids live out-of-state & are wanting us to consider burial elsewhere. $5,100
