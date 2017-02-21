Tanning, Tanning, Tanning.
Endless Summer
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 2/21/17
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 2/21/17
The season is here. A once in a lifetime opportunity to own a great salon at a fraction of the price! Established for 20 years in Hendersonville. But can be moved anywhere. Endless Summer Salon, Tanning experts! Including 9 beds, 1 stand up bed, mystic sunless booth, custom display cases, desk, logo and much more. Trademark in Henderson and Buncombe County. Tanning Experts. CONTACT
828-216-0222 / 828-215-8019