Jump into Spring at Charles Place Apartments!

Charles Place Apartments
For Rent in Shelby, NC  -  3/7/17
We offer 1 bedroom apartments with immediate occupancy. Designed for seniors at least 45. Come and visit us at 715 Dellinger Road in Shelby. Office Hours: M-Th 10 am to 4 pm or Call Dorothea (704) 482-5039; Criminal & Credit Check required. $25.00 application fee; Accessible Units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability; Equal Housing Opportunity; This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management, an equal opportunity provider and employer. CONTACT
336-544-2300
