HIGH MEADOWS APARTMENTS.
For Rent in Valdese, NC - 4/25/17
Live in the heart of Valdese! Roomy 1 & 2 bedroom units available NOW. Close to shopping, eating and highways. Beautifully landscaped & maintained. 24 hour emergency maintenance. Rental Assistance available. Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. $25 application fee, credit/criminal check required. Visit us at 2400 Mourglea Avenue Apt 5E in Valdese. Office hours: Monday-Thursday, 8am-1pm. Call 828-874-4500 for more information. Equal Housing Opportunity. This insitution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management, an equal opportunity provider and employer. CONTACT
828-874-4500