COMPTON PLACE APARTMENTS!
Compton Place, LLC
For Rent in Greensboro, NC - 7/31/17
For Rent in Greensboro, NC - 7/31/17
2 Bedroom units available NOW! Call (828) 350-0707 for more info! Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for persons 55 or older or handicapped/disabled. We offer on-site management and maintenance and a central laundry facility. Units designed for persons with disabilities, subject to availability . $25 appl fee, credit/criminal check req. Equal Opportunity Housing. Located at 547 Eliada Home Road, Asheville, NC. Professionally managed by Partnership Property Management, an equal opportunity provider and employer. CONTACT
336-544-2300