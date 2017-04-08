Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4588895
MARKETPLACE Pets Rabbits
View Similar Ads

Dutch/Sable/ Lop Ear Bunnies

For Sale in Hendersonville, NC  -  8/4/17
I have 5 of that need homes. They will be ready to go here in about two weeks. They were born on July 19th.
I've tried my hand at telling their gender, but it is very difficult to do we even though their mom was a male until she had babies a few days later, so as you can imagine we were shocked to find babies in with our "male". Asking $15 each to make back my feed bill. Their colors vary, I have four black and two red, one of each has long hair though I'm not sure where they get the long hair because neither their parents or their grandparents have long hair. Very friendly and they love a good petting and and apply twigs.
Texts or calls please, I never check my email. $15
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links