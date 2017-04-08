Dutch/Sable/ Lop Ear Bunnies
For Sale in Hendersonville, NC - 8/4/17
I have 5 of that need homes. They will be ready to go here in about two weeks. They were born on July 19th.
I've tried my hand at telling their gender, but it is very difficult to do we even though their mom was a male until she had babies a few days later, so as you can imagine we were shocked to find babies in with our "male". Asking $15 each to make back my feed bill. Their colors vary, I have four black and two red, one of each has long hair though I'm not sure where they get the long hair because neither their parents or their grandparents have long hair. Very friendly and they love a good petting and and apply twigs.
Texts or calls please, I never check my email. $15
