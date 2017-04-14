CAPUCHIN and MARMOSET MONKEY FOR A GOOD HOME
For Sale in Charlotte, NC - 4/14/17
Stunning Capuchin Monkeys! Best of both worlds while enjoying the perfect pet! Highly intelligent & very, very loyal! Perfect family pets and awesome companions! Wonderful, kind, willing to please and train temperaments! Very well socialized with lots of character and personality! Home raised, bottle fed and diaper trained. great with children and all other animals including cats! Current on shots & deworming!!!!
Please email, text or call for more info text. Leave your # for fast communication. Thank You. $380
Please email, text or call for more info text. Leave your # for fast communication. Thank You. $380