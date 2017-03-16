Small baby
Wanted in Grovetown, GA - 3/16/17
Hello. I'd love a small FEMALE puppy free would be best. (No Chihuahuas) looking for a puppy like a Maltese, maltipoo, yorkie, shih-tzu, pug, or cairn terrier.
Will be able to get at the beginning of April.
I've thought about adoption out of a shelter but there's so much into that such as home check, constant vet check, and the 300+ dollars that goes into it.
I'd love to train her as my therapy dog. She would be trained to comfort me when i have a panic attack. She would never be home alone. I will get a card and a vest so she could go anywhere with me. I have a paper from my doctor saying i need a therapy dog.
I just want a pup for myself so i can have a furbest friend. No breeding of her would happen. She would be a spoiled little one. I dont work. I will be getting social security next month (April.) She will have a great life. She would sleep with me in my bed, have plenty of toys, and plenty of attention. CONTACT
Will be able to get at the beginning of April.
I've thought about adoption out of a shelter but there's so much into that such as home check, constant vet check, and the 300+ dollars that goes into it.
I'd love to train her as my therapy dog. She would be trained to comfort me when i have a panic attack. She would never be home alone. I will get a card and a vest so she could go anywhere with me. I have a paper from my doctor saying i need a therapy dog.
I just want a pup for myself so i can have a furbest friend. No breeding of her would happen. She would be a spoiled little one. I dont work. I will be getting social security next month (April.) She will have a great life. She would sleep with me in my bed, have plenty of toys, and plenty of attention. CONTACT