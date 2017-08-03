Shepherd Mix –
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 3/8/17
black & gray, Cheezit I am about 9 years old, and one of the sweetest dogs you’ll ever meet! I have food allergies, which if ignored, will cause my skin to get yeasty, dry, and fall out. But as long as I am kept on a special diet, my skin heals and remains healthy. I get along with cats and other dogs. I am a mostly mellow old gal who does not chew things up, and I enjoy walks and car rides. Adoption fees vary; if you’re interested in me, please contact Pam at adoptions@ashevillehumane.org. CONTACT