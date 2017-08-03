Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4557925
MARKETPLACE Pets Dogs
View Similar Ads

Shepherd Mix –

For Sale in Asheville, NC  -  3/8/17
black & gray, Cheezit I am about 9 years old, and one of the sweetest dogs you’ll ever meet! I have food allergies, which if ignored, will cause my skin to get yeasty, dry, and fall out. But as long as I am kept on a special diet, my skin heals and remains healthy. I get along with cats and other dogs. I am a mostly mellow old gal who does not chew things up, and I enjoy walks and car rides. Adoption fees vary; if you’re interested in me, please contact Pam at adoptions@ashevillehumane.org. CONTACT
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links