Shepherd/Australian Shepherd Mix –
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 3/8/17
black & tan, Beau I am about 14 years old and came to the shelter in terrible shape – dirty coat, extremely matted, and with infected ears. But now I have received lots of grooming and TLC in a foster home, and I’m ready to find a forever home! Even when I was feeling awful I was always friendly and trusting of people, and I am a calm, cooperative guy who likes to be petted and go on leisurely walks. I am currently in a foster home; if you are interested in meeting me, please contact Evie at foster@ashevillehumane.org. CONTACT