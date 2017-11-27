Retriever/Bulldog Mix white & tan, Rose.
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 11/27/17
I am about 5 years old, and came to AHS as a stray. I had a skin infection that was itchy and left small sores all over my body, and was not enjoying
life. But at AHS I got put on medication and given medicated baths several times a week, and
what a difference it has made! I have perked up and my skin improved almost daily, and I have
shown myself to be a very friendly, trusting, and social girl. Now I’m just waiting for that special
someone to love! My adopter will receive a free bottle of medicated shampoo (donated by AHS’
groomer!) to take home, to continue my baths as needed. Adoption fees vary; if you’re interested
in me, please contact CONTACT
