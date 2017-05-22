Registered Shi Chi Teddy Bear Puppies
Breeder
For Sale in Raleigh, NC - 5/22/17
Shi Chi puppies are here! These designer hybrid Shih Chi's (Shih Tzu/Chihuahua) is a gorgeous breed! They are considered non-shedding with a "teddy bear" look. Both, the Shih Tzu and the Chihuahua are small dogs, and these parents are very small, really coby, very intelligent, and extremely loyal. The Shih Chi is small, snuggly, and easy to train, and makes for a great companion. They will be potty trained to potty pads. This little precious pup is up to date on shots and worming, and fully socialized. We have a puppy gift bag as our special thank you in entrusting us to raise to your beautiful health puppy. We have three more precious babies to be reserved. $650 Please Call or Text
919-271-3503 / 919-208-3608