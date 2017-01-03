Pit Bull Terrier Mix –
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 3/1/17
tan & white, Titus I am about 4 years old, and I’m a very handsome boy who came to AHS as a stray. I’m looking for a home where I can curl up with you on the couch, or keep you company out on a trail. I can be shy at first, but with a little bit of patience and a calm environment, my loving, playful personality comes out. I get along fine with other dogs here at the shelter. Adoption fees vary; if you’re interested in me, please contact Pam at adoptions@ashevillehumane.org. CONTACT