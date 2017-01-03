Marketplace Vehicles

Ad #4556364
Pit Bull Terrier Mix –

For Sale in Asheville, NC  -  3/1/17
black/gray & white, Ringo I am about 14 years old, and I’m a sweet girl who came to AHS as an owner surrender when they could no longer keep me. I want nothing more than to be with people and curl up with you on the couch. I’ve been very cooperative with baths I’ve received at the shelter, and I readily accept attention and affection. I walk well on a leash and I’m eager to please. If you're looking for a mellow, senior dog for companionship, I might be the one for you! Adoption fees vary; if you’re interested in me, please contact Pam at adoptions@ashevillehumane.org. CONTACT
