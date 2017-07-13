Marketplace Vehicles

Ad #4584334
Mini Schnauzers

For Sale in Gastonia, NC  -  7/13/17
4 mini schnauzers for sale

Black male $1200
Black and white male $1200
Chocolate male $1500
Black and white female $2000

Puppies have been vet checked and wormed. First shots will be on the 14th. They have had their dew claws removed and tails docked. ACA registered. Born June 1st.

Ask for Caroline. $1,200
