Male Beagle, 10 months.
Free Stuff in Anderson, SC - 3/27/17
Brown, Black, and White Beagle Mix named Hunter. He is a very energetic young, cuddlebug, so he will probably be best with grade school children. He has already been neutered and he is updated on his shots and vet visits. He will come with two bags of dog food, the rest of his canned wet food. All of his favorite toys and snacks, and his crate/cage with his bed, along with all of his papers including his health record and other papers I received for him from adoption. He is selective about other dogs, he will bark/growl at other dogs and cats but most of the time, it is not aggressive, he just wants to play. Currently, some fur on his face is shaved because of a little scar he had. It has healed and his fur is growing back.
If interested or if you have any questions, please text. Free
