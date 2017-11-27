Hound Mix – black & white, Chopper.
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 11/27/17
I am about 13 years old, and came to AHS when my
previous owners became homeless and couldn't keep me. I am a sweet, laid back boy who loves
to go for walks. I have lived with cats and other dogs before. I am just looking for a sunny spot in
your house to claim as my own. Adoption fees vary; if you’re interested in me, please contact CONTACT
