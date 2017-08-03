Marketplace Vehicles

Golden Retriever Mix –

For Sale in Asheville, NC  -  3/8/17
red/golden, Molly I am about 12 years old and a very sweet girl who loves people, petting, and attention. I’ve been cooperative with all my grooming here at the shelter. I only have 3 legs, and I get around just fine that way but also have a doggie wheelchair as backup when I get tired. If you're looking for a calm, sweet senior dog who loves to hang out with people, I’m the one for you! Adoption fees vary; if you’re interested in me, please contact Pam at adoptions@ashevillehumane.org. CONTACT
