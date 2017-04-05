Marketplace Vehicles

Ad #4569618
Full Blooded German Shepard

For Sale in Nebo, NC  -  5/4/17
2 year old female, unregistered, spayed
Came from a strong bloodline. Both parents were registered.

She is so pretty, loving and would do anything for a tennis ball! She gets along well with other dogs and children. She is protective and loves to play and run.

She must go to a great home where she will be given the attention she deserves. $400
