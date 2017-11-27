Chihuahua (shorthaired) Mix black & white, Denver.
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 11/27/17
I am about 8 years old and have a big
personality stuck in a little body. I arrived at AHS with a lot of health problems, but now that I’ve
received some TLC I am feeling better and I’m ready to find my forever home! I love to hang out
with people and go on car rides. I enjoy the company of other dogs, but also like to play with toys and take naps. I have to take medicine for my back and for seizures, but none of this keeps me
from being an active and spunky boy. I am not a fan of children and prefer to go to a quiet,
laidback home. I am fine with other small dogs as long as they are calm, but mostly I am all
about being with my human. If you would like to meet me please email my foster mom at CONTACT
