American Bully Puppied
For Sale in Statesville, NC - 7/31/17
Luna and Abraham's puppies are here!! Both parents are Gotti on top and Razors Edge on the bottom. Pups will be 3 times Dax, 1 time Phenom. Champion and Grand Champion bloodlines. Luna is pocket, very muscular, clean and correct. Abraham is the Hoss with huge head, neck and shoulders.
Registered ABKC. Puppies start at $1500. Text me with any other questions. Will text back as soon as possible. Vet checked, up to date on shots and dewormed. You really need to see these dogs for your self!! We have 9 puppies total. 6 boys and 3 girls. $1,500
