AKC Great Dane Puppies
For Sale in Kings Mountain, NC - 6/23/17
8 week old AKC Great Dane puppies READY for their forever homes! I have harlequins, Merle, mismarked Merle mantle, mantle, and black. Puppies are UTD on shots and deworming. Puppies come with 2 year genetic health guarantee. Dam is almost solid blue. Sire is a lightly marked harlequin. Willing to deliver one hour from Kings Mountain, NC (other driving arrangements may be made if you just ask). Pet prices range from $600-1300. If you call please leave a voicemail $600