6 month old female Dalmatian mix puppy
For Sale in Clinton, SC - 6/30/17
I have a 6 month old Dalmatian mix female puppy that I need to rehome. I have 2 other dogs and can't afford to keep her. Shes up to date on vaccines and deworming, I'll include her shot records, collar and leash and food bowls. Shes been spayed and microchipped as well. I need to rehome this sweet baby ASAP. I'm asking 180 OBO for her. She crate trained and very sweet playful and loving. She also knows how to smile $180 180 OBO