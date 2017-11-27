Persian Mix – buff, gray, & white, Emma.
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 11/27/17
I am about 10 years old, and came to AHS as part of a hoarding case. I was mad, scared, and hissy, but after spending time in a foster home receiving
love and patience, I have revealed that I’m a sweet girl who loves affection and attention. I’m not really a snuggler, but I like to be petted. I am even still playful at my mature age! With a little
tongue that always sticks out and a curly cue tail, I am a doll who would love to find someone who
understands me and will take it slow. I can get along with other cats and am mostly indifferent to
dogs. For all cats over 6 months old, adoption fee is “pick your own price”! If you would like more
information on how to adopt me, please contact my foster mom Marci at CONTACT
