Grey/white kitten.
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 11/21/17
My family and I have a grey and white, female kitten. She's about 7 or 8 months old. She's a great family kitten. She loves to have all the attention. She's litter box trained. She's updated on all her shots and she's a very healthy girl. We've had her since she was 8 weeks old. But we recently got a new puppy and they don't get along, so we're looking to rehome her. There is a $40 rehoming fee to assure she goes to a good home. No scammers. Text only please. $40